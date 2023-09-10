JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after a dead body with gunshot wounds was found in northeast Jefferson County on Sunday afternoon.

According to JCSO Lt. Joni Money, deputies responded to the 5700 block of Dewey Heights Road just before 3 p.m. to investigate a call of shots fired and a person down. At the scene, deputies found a man who had sustained gunshot wounds. The man was lying in the driveway of a presumed vacant home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told the JCSO they heard gunshots in the area. Those with information about the shooting are asked to call the JCSO at 205-325-1450, option 2, or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

