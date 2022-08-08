BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The manhunt in East Texas for a man who shot two people Saturday afternoon and wounded a Bowie County deputy has ended with the discovery of his body in an abandoned house.

According to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar was found dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a vacant home on Roy Road Sunday after an hours-long standoff.

The sheriff’s office says Aguilar shot two people in Hooks just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday on a private road just outside of Hooks. Deputies arrived to find two victims, a man and a woman, shot outside of the home. Both were rushed to the hospital. The male, identified as 55-year-old Serafin Garcia-Alanis, died as a result of his injuries. The 52-year-old woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Police say she is stable.

The sheriff’s office says Aguilar left the scene in a vehicle that was later found wrecked in Sevier County, Arkansas. When a passerby stopped to check on him, he robbed them of their GMC pickup at gunpoint and fled northbound on US Highway 71 in the stolen vehicle.

Police say Aguilar shot Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Lillis Saturday night during a traffic stop near the intersection of U.S. Highway 59 and South Kings Highway south of Texarkana, after the deputy spotted the stolen vehicle and tried to pull it over. BCSO says Aguilar shot Lt. Lillis in the face as he approached the vehicle from the passenger side. The deputy was later airlifted to UAMS in Little Rock after being taken to a local hospital.

Witness tried to follow Aguilar but lost sight of him, police say, due to his erratic behavior.

Aguilar abandoned the stolen vehicle he was driving near the intersection of Spur 76 and U.S. Highway 82W near Hooks and stole another vehicle at gunpoint. Area law enforcement found that vehicle in the wood line off Interstate 30 eastbound, where police believe he fled on foot.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Telford Unit provided tracking dogs that were able to track Aguilar to a vacant house on Roy Road (County Road 2206). Tactical Units from Texarkana Texas Police Department, Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, and the Texas Department of Public Safety set up a perimeter and eventually located Aguilar within the home using a tactical robot.

Police say he was non-cooperative and led law enforcement on an hours-long standoff. Using tactical cameras, the Texas DPS tactical team found Aguilar in a room inside the home, but he did respond to audio or visual stimuli, leading law enforcement to believe he was dead.

When officers went inside, they found Aguilar’s body.

Employees at Texas A&M University – Texarkana, where Lt. Lillis’s wife is employed, started a GoFundMe to help cover his medical bills.