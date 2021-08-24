Body of 32-year-old man found on the side of the road in Pell City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after deputies found a dead man along the side of the road in Pell City.

The body of Stanley Edward Gibson, Jr., 32, of Centerpoint, was found on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. when SCCSO deputies responded to a call about a deceased person. Officers found his body along the roadway in the 1000 block of Mountain Top Loop Road in Pell City.

An autopsy performed Monday concluded that Gibson, who was from Center Point, died from a gun shot wound. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information related to Gibson or his death is asked to call 205-884-3333.

