JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies found a body located in the woods in Brighton and are now conducting a homicide investigation.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified that a body was discovered around 9:30 a.m. Monday morning near Oak Ridge Road. Authorities say that the victim is male.

A homicide investigation is underway and detectives are currently in the process of interviewing a person of interest.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450, option 2.