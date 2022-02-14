HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — An investigation is now underway after police say a man’s body was found in a vehicle submerged near Hobbs Island Road and Harbor Road in Huntsville Sunday night.

Huntsville Police say they believe the vehicle might have driven through a barricade in the area. Officials received the call of the submerged vehicle around 9:30 that evening, but officials at the scene said the incident could have occurred hours earlier.

Police said the death is being considered a traffic accident at this time. The body will be sent to state forensics for an autopsy. No identity has been released at this time.

Huntsville Police and Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded to the scene along with other agencies.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.