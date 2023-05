Priceville authorities are searching for one or more suspects after they said a woman was doused with gasoline and set on fire. (Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating an area in unincorporated Jefferson County where a body was found Wednesday morning.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was called to the corner of Slope Drive and Middle Street, where a body was found before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The circumstances surrounding how the body was found or who the victim was have not been released.

This is a developing story.