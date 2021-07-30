Remains of 3 people found in burned vehicle on Chilton County road

CLANTON, Ala. (AP) — This is a running timeline of a death investigation involving a burned car in Chilton County, Ala. All times are local (CT).

11:28 a.m.

The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office has announced they have discovered skeletal remains of three different individuals inside the burned car that was found Thursday afternoon on a logging road off Highway-55 in the northern part of the county.

The identities of the individuals have not been released at this time. The remains have been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.

8 a.m.

A body has been found in a burned vehicle in a remote area in North Chilton County, a sheriff said.

The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a death investigation Thursday after the body was found on a logging road off Highway-55 in the northern part of the county. No other details were immediately released.

The sheriff’s office is asking members of the public to contact them if they have any information.

The area is about 50 miles south of Birmingham.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.