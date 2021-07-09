Body found during Birmingham house fire investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities believe foul play led to the death of a man whose body was found during a house fire investigation in Birmingham.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, fire crews responded to a house on the 3700 block of Todd Avenue in Birmingham. After crews were able to contain the fire, a body of an adult man was discovered inside the house.

BPD believes there may have been foul play leading to the man’s death. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire and death are under investigation.

