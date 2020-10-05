Body found at St. Vincent’s parking lot, death investigation underway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a body found in a parking lot at St. Vincent’s Hospital Monday afternoon.

According to BPD Sgt. Rod Mauldin, security at the hospital notified officers that there was a person unconscious in a car. Authorities were dispatched to the scene where they declared the person dead.

BPD says this is an unclassified death at this time and no foul play is suspected.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

