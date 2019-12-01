Body discovered in parking lot of Mountain Brook Athletic Complex

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — A homicide investigation is underway after police found a woman’s body in a Mountain Brook parking lot.

Sunday morning police found her body in the parking lot of the Mountain Brook Athletic Complex in the 3600 block of Bethune Drive, according to police. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

At this time, police have not identified the victim in this investigation. Officials have not released any further details into the case and there is no word on if there are any suspects in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.