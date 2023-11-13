ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Boaz man was taken into custody Monday and charged with raping a 13-year-old girl, second-degree rape, according to Etowah County Sheriff’s Office.

Junior Lopez, 20, was arrested and charged with second-degree rape after an investigation began because of a report of an alleged sexual relationship involving a 13-year-old girl. During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the relationship had been going on for several months and that Lopez allegedly knew the victim’s age when he pursued the relationship.

Lopez’ bond was set at $50,000.