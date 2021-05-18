WATCH: Blount County deputy hospitalized after shooting in Warrior

WARRIOR, Ala. (WIAT) — A Blount County Sheriff’s deputy has been hospitalized after a officer-involved shooting in Warrior Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Blount County Sheriff reports that the shooting took place on the 4800 block of Skyline Drive in Warrior. No information has been provided about the suspect at this time. The deputy was taken to the hospital as a precaution. No serious injuries to law enforcement officers occurred.

The SBI are investigating the incident. Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.