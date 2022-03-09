BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Blount County deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect accused of raping a 7-year-old girl.

According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Alex Larios Pu was last residing in Blountsville. He is described as 4’9″ tall, 120 pounds with black hair with blonde streaks. He was last employed at a chicken plant in Albertville.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Blount County Sheriff’s Office or U.S. Marshal’s Service.