BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – A Blount County corrections officer has been fired after being arrested and charged with having sex with an inmate.

On Wednesday, a Blount County Corrections Administrator was made aware that Garrett Law, a 26-year-old corrections officer at the Blount County jail was allegedly engaged in custodial sexual misconduct with a female inmate.

According to the complaint, a night shift employee entered into the female maximum-security block after the facility was closed for the night. Allegedly, the corrections officer entered the watchtower before going into a cell alone, where three women were.

The complaint alleged that the corrections officer had “inappropriate physical contact,” which included oral sex, with one inmate. The Blount County Correctional Facility said in a statement that inmates cannot give consent to sex while incarcerated in any correctional facility.

Once made aware of the complaint, Sheriff Mark Moon asked the Oneonta Police Department to handle the criminal investigation while the Blount County Sheriff’s Office did a parallel internal investigation.

Investigator Steven Adamson from the OPD interviewed Law, where he admitted to some of the allegations against him, but not all.

Law was placed under arrest, fired and held in the BCCF until warrants could be issued and executed. Law was able to make bond on Thursday.