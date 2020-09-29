Birmingham woman charged with promoting prostitution

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — One woman was arrested and charged last week with promoting prostitution after an 18-year-old victim was rescued from a human trafficking operation in the Oxmoor Road area.

On Sept. 23, the Homewood Police Vice/Narcotics Unit developed information on a possible human trafficking operation at a hotel along Oxmoor Road, where the 18-year-old victim was found and taken to a local hospital where she was put in contact with a local victim’s advocacy group for further assistance.

Diashe Grant, 20, of Birmingham was subsequently arrested following an investigation and charged with first-degree promoting prostitution. Grant was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on a $20,000 bond. A Human Trafficking investigation involving Grant is ongoing at this time.

LATEST POSTS