BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham woman was charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing a man inside a private residence last December.

Birmingham Police said Asia Askew, 30, was charged with murder and is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail. Her bond was set at $150,000.

According to police, officers with the Birmingham Police Department responded to a shooting on 66th Street South just before 8 p.m. on December 14. When they arrived, they found a man, 37-year-old Franklin Winston, on the kitchen floor of the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced Winston dead on the scene.

Detectives believe that Winston and Askew were in a domestic altercation before the shooting.