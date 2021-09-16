Birmingham woman charged with capital murder after man found unresponsive in own apartment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham woman has been charged in the death of 30-year-old Johnnie Will Anderson III.

Alexandria Nicole Davis, 29, is charged with capital murder by a deadly weapon/asphyxiation and will have no bond. She is currently being held for a separate charge in the Jefferson County Jail.

Anderson was found unresponsive on the afternoon of Sept. 10 in his personal residence in the 100 block of Aspen Circle in Homewood. The Homewood Police Department has been investigating this case.

