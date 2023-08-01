BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman has been arrested and charged with allegedly shooting a 4-year-old with life threatening injuries.

Taniyah Lowery, 19, of Birmingham, was arrested July 25 and charged with second-degree assault.

On July 6, officers with the Birmingham Police Department responded to a report of a 4-year-old child who had been shot in the 800 block of 1st Street North. At the time, the BPD reported that another person was in the same apartment as the child when the shooting happened.

The child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No updates on the child have been provided since the shooting.