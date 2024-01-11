BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman has been charged on Thursday in connection to her brother’s death, Birmingham Police Department announced.

Keechaundra Deshay Cook, 32, has been charged with capital murder involving arson in the death of Otis Jones Jr. She is currently in custody on separate charges in a neighboring jurisdiction.

On Dec. 28, BPD officers and first responders were dispatched to the 1000 block of Westley Street on a house fire call. Jones Jr. was rescued from the house and transported to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died on Jan. 5.

Jones Jr.’s autopsy revealed his cause of death was homicide. The preliminary investigation also revealed Cook was inside the home with her brother when the fire started.

Cook will be transported to the Jefferson County Jail where she will be held with no bond. Anyone with additional information on this case is urged to call BPD’s homicide unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.