Birmingham Water Works employee killed in shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham Water Works employee was shot and killed while on duty in the Eastwood neighborhood off Montclair Road Friday afternoon.

The Birimigham Police Department received a call at 1 p.m. regarding to a traffic collision. When officers arrived on scene, they found a victim with gunshot wounds inside a Birmingham Water Works company vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police department said there was another passenger inside the BWW vehicle who was not hurt in the shooting.

“We are grieving as an organization over this senseless tragedy,” BWW General Manager Michael Johnson said in a written statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

A majority of a nearby shopping strip was blocked off for nearly two hours as the Birmingham Police Department searched the area for evidence and any witnesses.

No arrests have been made. The case is being investigated.