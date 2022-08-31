BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department has arrested a resident in connection to a carjacking incident that turned into a high-speed chase Wednesday.

According to BPD, a community member was carjacked at gunpoint in the 1100 Block of Reverend Abraham Woods Junior Boulevard on Sunday night. The suspect was able to drive away and avoid capture.

Around 5:15 p.m. Monday, BPD’s Real Time Crime Center was able to provide a location for the stolen vehicle, which was identified as a white Toyota 4Runner. A North Precinct officer spotted the vehicle in the 600 Block of Graymont Avenue but drove off before officers could initiate a traffic stop.

A high-speed chase ensued as officers pursued the 4Runner to the 3000 Block of 29th Avenue North. The vehicle came to a stop after it collided with a Max Bus Stop sign and into a concrete barrier. Two male suspects then fled from the scene on foot. Officers pursued them and were able to take them into custody.

After interviewing the suspects at BPD headquarters, detectives found that the stolen vehicle’s driver was involved in the original carjacking incident. A stolen handgun and ski mask were also recovered on the scene.

Daquan Lamond Julius, 18, of Birmingham has been arrested on charges of first-degree robbery, receiving stolen property second-degree and attempting to elude police. He is being held in the custody at the Jefferson County Jail under bonds totaling $77,500. The second male suspect was released.

During the foot chase, two officers were injured. A male officer suffered a serious leg injury requiring hospitalization and surgery. A female officer suffered minor injuries. Both officers have been discharged from the hospital and are recovering at home.