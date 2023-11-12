BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a 17-year-old juvenile was killed Saturday night.

According to BPD, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Cheri Lane around 9:11 p.m. on reports of a person down. Upon arrival, officers found Adonnis McQueen lying unresponsive in the roadway and observed he had been shot. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim is believed to had been shot in the 400 block of Cheri Lane; officers observed spent shell casings on the scene.

There is no one in custody. If you have any information, contact BPD at 205-254-1764.