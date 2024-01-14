BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 15-year-old was found shot to death inside a Birmingham home overnight.

According to Birmingham Police, officers responded to reports of a person shot at a home on the 4200 block of 39th Avenue North around 12:16 a.m. Sunday. Officers arrived to find 15-year-old Markell Sanders suffering from a gunshot wound inside the home.

Sanders died at the scene.

Police said the victim’s mother called 911 to report her son had been shot, but further details are limited. No one is in custody at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Birmingham Police at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.