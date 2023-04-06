BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect involved in a series of robberies targeting Hispanic neighborhoods.

Jakobie Smith, 21, of Birmingham, taken into custody by the United States Marshal’s Service Thursday at a residence in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

BPD detectives sought Smith after the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office issued at least 32 armed robbery warrants for his arrest. He was identified as a suspect by police in the armed robberies of over 30 Hispanic victims dating back to October 2022.

During the arrest, Smith fled into an attic, later fleeing into a basement until law enforcement officers used gas to take him into custody.

Smith is being held in Georgia at the Gwinnett County Jail, awaiting extradition to Jefferson County.