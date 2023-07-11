BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A victim of a Birmingham shooting was pronounced dead on Friday, July 7, after nearly six weeks in the hospital.

On May 27 earlier this year, Birmingham Police Department (BPD) officers were dispatched at approximately 5:15 p.m. to the 1500 block of Avenue L in response to a call of a person shot. There they found Jerrmarius Deonta Sills, 21, wounded. Sills was transported to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The homicide investigation is still ongoing. BPD stated at the time that they thought it was a targeted attack, and they maintain this belief today. There are still no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.