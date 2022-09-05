BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a shooting Monday night.

At approximately 7 p.m., BPD received reports of shots fired in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Officers arrived at the scene and took accounts from residents that an adult female was shot and taken to Princeton Baptist Medical Center via a personal vehicle. She was pronounced deceased shortly after her arrival.

BPD officers have discovered bullet shell casings in the area of 200 Block of 3rd Avenue Southwest and are currently investigating both scenes. They currently have no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information on this case can call Birmingham Police Department at (205) 254-1764. You can also call Crime Stoppers at( 205) 254-7777 and remain anonymous.