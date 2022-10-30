BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured Saturday night.

According to BPD, there was a shooting into an occupied vehicle which resulted in both occupants of the vehicle sustaining gunshot wounds. The vehicle crashed into the VA building after the shooting. One of the men has life-threatening injuries. No suspects are in custody at this time.

If you have any information, contact BPD at 205-254-1764. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.