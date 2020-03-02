Birmingham police: victim found shot, unresponsive outside of vehicle; no suspect in custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, a person was found lying unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound outside his vehicle. Birmingham police are working to find the suspect.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, the victim was located at 1:14 a.m when west precinct officers responded to a shot spotter call and complaints of gunfire at Valley Road and Court I. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim lying on the ground outside of his vehicle unresponsive.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue, along with the Jefferson County Coroner, arrived and pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the victim was having car trouble and got out of his vehicle. The suspect drove up in an unknown vehicle, had a brief exchange of words with the victim, then opened fire, shooting the victim.

Birmingham police state that there are no suspects in custody at this time and that a motive has not been established.

If anyone has information regarding this homicide, they are encouraged to contact the Birmingham Police Department Robbery and Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Birmingham police report that this is the 13th homicide investigation of 2020.

LATEST POSTS