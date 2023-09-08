BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department continues to search for the perpetrator behind a double homicide shooting from last year.

On Sept. 3, 2022, 32-year-old Rodriquez Powell and 35-year-old Justin Taylor were found shot inside a vehicle parked in the 4200 block of Inglenook Street. Powell was pronounced dead at the scene and Taylor was pronounced dead at UAB Hospital.

The preliminary investigation suggests the suspect drove by and fired shots at the victims. Officers observed over 20 spent shell casings on the ground at the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call BPD’s homicide division directly at 205-254-1764. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 and may be awarded up to $5,000 in cash.