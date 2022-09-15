BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department took in a large amount of drugs as well as several firearms during a traffic stop Thursday.

According to BPD, officers conducted the stop on a vehicle in the Elyton community of Birmingham. Those occupying the vehicle were arrested after authorities discovered a “trafficking amount” of both fentanyl and cocaine inside.

Several guns with multiple high-capacity magazines were also taken in, BPD says.

The identities of the suspects have not been released at this time. They will be held by police until felony charges are issued to them by the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.