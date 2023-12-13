BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department (BPD) are requesting assistance from the public in obtaining information on a homicide that occurred 20 years ago.

On December 13, 2003, just before 8 p.m., 28-year-old Warren Sims was shot by two suspects after he went to a store in the 2400 Block of Avenue E.

The preliminary investigation revealed that two suspects followed Warren from inside the store and fired shots at him after he attempted to flee outside.

Medical personnel transported him to UAB Hospital where he later died.

Sims was a husband and father of three children.

Those with any information are asked to contact the BPD Homicide Division directly at 205-254-1764 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Crime Stoppers may award tipsters a cash reward for their tips.