BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest in a robbery investigation.

According to BPD, officers arrived at the Target located in the 4600 block of Highway 280 on reports of a robbery on Jan. 10.

When officers arrived, they learned that a man had been attempting to exit through the entrance door that wouldn’t open. When loss prevention personnel addressed him, the man said, “I will shoot you,” and left the store with an electric bike.

If you have information, contact BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1764.