BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Birmingham Police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying suspects from a Sunday robbery.

According to authorities, three suspects (two males and a female) robbed the Dollar General at 3rd Ave. West on March 19.

(Courtesy of Birmingham Police)

One of the male suspects demanded money and threatened to shoot a store associate, authorities said. They fled the scene soon afterwards. No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identities can call CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.