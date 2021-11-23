Birmingham Police searching for vehicle in connection with shooting that left 6-year-old injured

Birmingham Police are searching for the above vehicle in connection with a shooting that left three injured, including a 6-year-old (Birmingham Police)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle in connection with a shooting that left three people injured, including a 6-year-old on November 18.

According to Sgt. Rod Mauldin, the shooting occurred on 5th Avenue South in the Crestwood area. A total of 10 shots were fired, striking the three victims and ending with the car they were in striking a power pole.

The victims, two adult men and a 6-year-old, were taken to Children’s Hospital. The child’s injuries were originally reported as life-threatening but were updated to stable by 9 p.m. the day of the shooting. Both adult victims’ injuries were non life-threatening. A fourth person in the car was uninjured during the shooting.

Police now believe they have identified a vehicle possibly connected with the shooting and are asking for help locating the vehicle and identifying anyone who may have been seen driving it.

The vehicle is described as a 2015 white Nissan Altima 4D with black wheels. The vehicle has a custom license plate reading JLPN and was reported stolen on Nov. 19.

Anyone with information regarding the above vehicle is advised to not make contact with the driver and instead call 911 immediately. Anyone with information regarding the identities of anyone who was driving the vehicle is asked to call BPD at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.