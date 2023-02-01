BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is requesting help from the public in locating the suspects responsible for robbing three different businesses over the weekend.

According to Birmingham Police, Omar’s Discount Store, 10th Avenue Deli and a Chevron in the 1800 block of 31st Street Southwest, were all burglarized between Jan. 28 and Jan 29. Officers believe more than one suspect is involved. The suspects allegedly also backed a vehicle up to the front of a businesses, destroyed the front door and then stole the ATM and cash drawers.

If you have any information, contact BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1753.