Birmingham police searching for suspect with 3 outstanding warrants

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are searching for suspect Benjamin Eugene Hopson who is wanted for criminal mischief and theft of property.

Birmingham police report the crimes took place on the 100 block of 6th Avenue South.

How to identify Hopson:

Race: Black

Age: 50 years old

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 175 lbs

If you know of Hopson’s whereabouts, contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

