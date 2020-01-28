Birmingham police searching for suspect with 3 outstanding warrants

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are searching for suspect Benjamin Eugene Hopson who is wanted for criminal mischief and theft of property.

Birmingham police report the crimes took place on the 100 block of 6th Avenue South.

How to identify Hopson:

  • Race: Black
  • Age: 50 years old
  • Height: 6’0″
  • Weight: 175 lbs

If you know of Hopson’s whereabouts, contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories