BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating a potential robbery suspect.

According to the BPD, a Subway located in the 800 block of 20th Street South was robbed at gunpoint on April 5. The suspect stole money and then fled the scene. There were no injuries reported.

Those with information on the suspect are asked to contact the BPD at 205-254-1764.