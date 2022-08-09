BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a person of interest in an arson/homicide investigation.

According to BPD Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald, officers arrived at the 1300 block of Eufala Avenue around 2:45 a.m. on reports of a house fire. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived to the scene when they observed an abandoned house in flames. After putting out the flames, firefighters discovered a body inside the house.

The victim will be identified once family is notified.

Officers are now searching for Youitt De Witt Jones, 35. He is described as being 6’0″, weighing 135 pounds and is bald. He previously had dreadlocks.

Jones could be traveling in a black 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew, with an Alabama license plate reading “ISA2106.”

Anyone sees Jones is encouraged to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.