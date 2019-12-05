Birmingham police searching for suspect that allegedly kidnapped, sexually assaulted and robbed victim

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police detectives are searching for a suspect connected to a robbery.

According to police, the department responded to a call at 10:23 p.m. Wednesday of a kidnapped female held at gunpoint on the 1700 block of 11th Place South. The suspect forced the victim into her vehicle and drove to various locations attempting to withdraw money from the victim’s credit cards.

The suspect also sexually assaulted the victim before letting her go. After the assault, the suspect left in an unknown direction on foot.

Police ask that if anyone has information on the identity of the suspect (see image above) and the location of the suspect, they are encouraged to contact the Birmingham Police Department Special Victims Detectives at 205-297-8437.

Informants can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Information that leads to an arrest could result in a cash reward from Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

LATEST POSTS