Birmingham police searching for suspect after man shot multiple times, later dies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide after a person was found in the rear of 130 71st Street North suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Birmingham police report that the deceased, identified as 22-year-old Marcus Wilson of Birmingham, was discovered on Tuesday, March 10 at 11:07 p.m.

East Precinct officers responded to the 200 block of 71st Street North on a call of shots fired in the area. When they arrived to the scene, they found the victim behind a structure on 71st Street North.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene and transported Wilson to UAB Hospital. Detectives would later learn that Wilson died from his injuries and was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

A preliminary investigation suggests that Wilson was walking in the area when an unknown person in a dark-colored sedan appeared. The two exchanged words before the suspect opened fire, hitting the victim.

Birmingham police state that there are no suspects in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Birmingham police ask that if anyone has information related to this case, they are to contact the Birmingham Police Robbery/Homicide Unit at 205-254-7777.

LATEST POSTS