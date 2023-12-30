BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect is in custody after two people were shot Saturday afternoon in east Birmingham.

According to Birmingham Police Department Sgt. LaQuitta Wade, officers received a “Be on the Lookout” bulletin from the BPD’s 911 communications division around 1:31 p.m. about a man firing shots at a vehicle at Edwards Lake Road and Gadsden Highway. Officers then responded to a call of a two-vehicle crash in the 9300 block of Parkway East.

At the scene, officers found two men suffering from injuries appeared to be caused by the crash. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service personnel took both victims from the scene to UAB Hospital. Medical staff determined one of the men sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. The other man is in serious but stable condition.

Police are trying to determine if the shooting victim in the 9300 block of Parkway East was the suspect’s intended target. The man in serious condition was not involved in any criminal activity.

Wade confirmed a shooting in the 1300 block of Highpoint Terrace later Saturday afternoon is connected to the shooting investigation in the 9300 block of Parkway East. The person who was shot in the 1300 block of Highpoint Terrace is not suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was apprehended at Tom Bradford Park.