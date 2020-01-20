Birmingham police searching for shooting suspect; victim in surgery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are searching for a suspect that escaped in a late model Dodge Challenger following an overnight shooting near Club Mirage.

According to Sgt. Knight of the Birmingham Police Headquarters, officers found a man who was shot in the chest at 930 5th Avenue North. The victim is in surgery and his condition is unknown at this time.

At one point police spotted the challenger and gave chase but eventually lost the vehicle.

If anyone has information about this shooting, they are encouraged to call Birmingham Police at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

