Birmingham police searching for robbery, assault suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are conducting a robbery investigation and asking for the public’s help.

On August 13, a man walked into South Town Market on 9th Court S and attacked a person inside the location. Police said the suspect then stole an unknown amount of currency from the person he attacked before leaving the scene.

BPD asks that anyone with information about the identity of the suspect contact them at 205-254-1753 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.