Birmingham police searching for new clues in 2010 cold case murder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is searching for new information to help solve a 2010 cold case murder.

On Feb. 10, 2010, around 1:20 p.m., officers from West Precinct responded to 3428 Willard Avenue SW on a call of a person shot.

Officers arrived and found the victim, Jeffrey Wormley, lying on his back just inside the front door of his residence suffering from a gunshot wound. Multiple gunshots were heard and a male was seen leaving walking toward Wilson Road.