BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a man believed to have been allegedly been involved in an attempted murder.

Tony Hillard, 55, of Birmingham, is 6’0″, 250 pounds.

On May 24, officers arrived to the 4300 block of 13th Avenue on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and transported the victim to UAB with life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.