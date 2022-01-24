Birmingham Police searching for armed robbery suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect that allegedly robbed a person in the parking lot of a Dollar General store on Saturday.

According to BPD, the suspect pictured was armed with a firearm and threatened to shoot the victim during the robbery at the store located on Dennison Avenue Southwest.

They say the suspect left the scene in a older model Lincoln LS that is champagne in color.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to contact BPD at 205-254-1753.