BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department are asking for help from the public in identifying a woman involved in a robbery.

On April 30, a person was robbed after leaving the Birmingham Race Course Casino. Detectives believe the woman shown in the photo has helpful information.

If you have any tips, contact Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777 or BPD Robbery Detectives at (205) 254-1753.