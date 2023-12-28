BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department detectives are requesting help from the public about a homicide the occurred last December.

According to the BPD, a ShotSpotter notification at around 12:44 a.m. on December 22, 2022, alerted shots had been fired around the 2500 block of 24th Street Ensley. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a red Pontiac Vibe at the edge of a driveway.

Officers then saw Shundra Vines, 43, lying unresponsive inside the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service personnel pronounced Vines dead at the scene.

There are no suspects in custody. Those with information on the case are urged to call the BPD homicide unit at 205-254-1764 or submit anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Crime Stoppers could award tipsters up to $5,000.