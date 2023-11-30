BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is requesting the public’s help with information regarding the shooting death of a 20-year-old in 2022.

According to BPD public information officer Truman Fitzgerald, just before 8 p.m. on December 2, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Finley Boulevard on calls of shots fired and person down. At the scene, officers saw a gray Nissan Sentra that had collided with a tree.

Officers then observed a woman and man inside the vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers also discovered a man nearby who was hurting from an apparent gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) personnel pronounced the man inside the vehicle dead at the scene. The man was later identified as Cornelius May Jr.

BFRS personnel took the other two victims to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Fitzgerald said the preliminary investigation revealed all three victims were possibly in the 1600 block of Finley Boulevard when an unknown suspect fired at their vehicle.

There is no one in custody in connection to the case. Those with information are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. You will remain anonymous and could receive up to $5,000 for your tip. Fitzgerald said these types of cases are often solved by tips.