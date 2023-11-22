BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department detectives are requesting the public’s assistance for information regarding a double homicide that happened about three years ago.

According to the BPD, at around 3:18 a.m. on November 23, 2020, officers responded to a ShotSpotter call at 2010 48th Place Southwest. At the scene, officers saw a man lying on the ground next to a car with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper extremities. That victim was identified as Darnell Ogletree, 22, of Birmingham.

Officers at the scene also overserved another man unresponsive in a vehicle’s driver’s seat. That victim was identified as Jonathan Jackson, 48, of Hueytown. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service personnel pronounced the men dead at the scene.

Details are limited in the investigation. There is no one in custody in relation to the case.

Anyone with information on the double homicide is urged to call the BPD homicide division at 205-254-1764 or dial Crime Stoppers at 205-254-777 to remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers could award tipsters up to $5,000.